Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.13

Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and traded as high as $28.31. Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

