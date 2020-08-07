Minereum Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $345.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.72 or 0.01976583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00191725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00110936 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,695,563 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

