MIR COIN (MIR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.85 or 0.01969346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00083686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00191850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00111351 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.