Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.46. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 198,542 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 41.63 and a quick ratio of 41.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

