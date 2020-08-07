Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIRM traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 4,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $622.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

