Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $25.28, approximately 216,157 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 97,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

