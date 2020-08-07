Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, 789 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. The company operates through Leasing, Property Sales, Management, Mitsui Home, and Other segments. The Leasing segment leases office buildings, retail properties, logistics facilities, housing, and other properties primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

