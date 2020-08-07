Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

Get Model N alerts:

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $424,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,691.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,000,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 828,875 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,498,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 823,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 208,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 738,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 148,359 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MODN opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.