Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%.

MTEM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 17,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.29.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

