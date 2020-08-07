Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,687 shares of company stock worth $9,023,765. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.52. 36,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,617. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.43.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.