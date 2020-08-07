MonaCoin (MONA) Hits Market Cap of $127.94 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00016716 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and QBTC. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $127.94 million and $5.03 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,643.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.03309138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.02702087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00504312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00796621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00787191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00060715 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bitbank, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Upbit, Fisco, Bittrex, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

