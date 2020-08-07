MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MONDI PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 7,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

