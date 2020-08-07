Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $70.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price increased by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

RPD stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $532,021 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,306,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $8,109,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

