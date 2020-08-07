Monolith Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $115,100.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.59 or 0.04964382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

