Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 38,720 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 261.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $90.59. 1,719,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,995. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.