Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,265 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.
In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.79. 6,567,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531,743. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
