Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,742,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,435.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 901,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,335. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $195.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

