Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,140 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $158.33. 2,184,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,154. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.