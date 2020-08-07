Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 13,827 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,891,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.52. 1,029,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,382. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.19.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

