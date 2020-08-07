Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,992 shares of company stock worth $3,849,989. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,699. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

