Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 859,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

