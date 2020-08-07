Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,293,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,312,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

