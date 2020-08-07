Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 286.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

VB traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $158.04. The company had a trading volume of 624,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

