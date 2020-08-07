Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,767 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.2% in the first quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.47. 9,168,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

