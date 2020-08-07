Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,999. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $289.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

