Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.99. 1,312,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,902. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

