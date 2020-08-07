Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,523. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

