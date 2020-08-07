Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iqvia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Iqvia by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,219,000 after buying an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Iqvia by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. 680,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,797. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

