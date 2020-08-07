Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 59,030 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Discovery Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 6,863,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,452. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.83. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

