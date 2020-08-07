Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.45. 7,406,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,457. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

