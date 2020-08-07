Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,693,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 36.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

EEFT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $100.67. 345,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

