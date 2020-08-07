Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 259,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,627. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.93.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

