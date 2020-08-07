Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 12,849 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. 3,777,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,995. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

