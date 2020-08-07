Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,514,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

