Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 14,207 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $309.43. The stock had a trading volume of 752,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,263. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

