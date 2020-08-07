Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.12. 592,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,747. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.