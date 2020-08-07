Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 17,150 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 308.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,356 shares of company stock worth $29,337,715. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.