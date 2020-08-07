Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after acquiring an additional 257,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 169,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

DEO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

