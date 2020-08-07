Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,747,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

