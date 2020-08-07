Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 4,065 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,077,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.