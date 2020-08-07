Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

