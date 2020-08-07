Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 85,937 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,937 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,979,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13,451.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,688 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 861.3% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,874,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,418,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,690 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,296,000.

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,221,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,489. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

