Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,067,000 after purchasing an additional 303,422 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,441 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 863,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,452,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 111,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $350.80 per share, with a total value of $39,010,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,823 shares of company stock valued at $43,884,801 and have sold 46,048 shares valued at $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.00.

TDG traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.39. 460,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,855. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.45 and its 200 day moving average is $447.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.