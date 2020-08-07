Montage Resources Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Montage Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Montage Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Montage Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Montage Resources stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Montage Resources has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.85.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Montage Resources by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 168,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Montage Resources by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 136,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Montage Resources by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Montage Resources by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

