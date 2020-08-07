Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $5.93 on Friday, reaching $273.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,004. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $296.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,165 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Moody’s by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moody’s by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Moody’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.