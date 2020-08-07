Morgan Stanley Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $224.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.10. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.