Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRYMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

PRYMY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.01. 4,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,371. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

About PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

