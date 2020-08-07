Morpheus Labs Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $1.39 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.01981317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00110678 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

