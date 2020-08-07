Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $601.02

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.02 and traded as high as $620.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at $601.00, with a volume of 101,920 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 601.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.89 million and a PE ratio of 21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 217 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.36) per share, with a total value of £1,297.66 ($1,596.92). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £3,852.80 ($4,741.32).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

