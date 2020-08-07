MRI Interventions (CLPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

Get MRI Interventions alerts:

Shares of MRI Interventions stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99. MRI Interventions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.33.

CLPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on MRI Interventions in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MRI Interventions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.